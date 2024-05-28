UCF student reunites with first responders who saved his life after wrong-way crash

A University of Central Florida student who was struck by a wrong-way driver while riding in an Uber last October had the chance to meet the first responders who saved his life.

Marcus Frutchey, who was critically injured in the crash on I-4 during Halloween weekend, expressed his gratitude to the emergency personnel.

"They saved my life, you know? It's truly a miracle," Frutchey said.

Frutchey and his Uber driver, Herve Refuse, survived the head-on collision but faced a long road to recovery. The crash left Frutchey with severe abdominal pain and other injuries.

Refuse, who was hospitalized for a month, sustained broken arms, a broken foot, and a leg injury. He described the crash as a "miracle" and recalled seeing "the light of death."

Both Frutchey and Refuse credited their survival to the swift response of the first responders.

"Without the first responders, it would have been impossible for the surgeons to do what they did," Frutchey said.

Frutchey has not seen Refuse since the accident, although his mother keeps in touch with him. Refuse expressed a desire to meet Frutchey in person again to apologize.

"I want to see him in person, but I don't know how I will. I know I will feel the same, but just say sorry to him, sorry is not enough. But I'm sorry," Refuse said.

Their reunion and recovery are testaments to the quick actions of the emergency crew, who were delighted to see Frutchey on his feet again.

"It's great... full recovery," one responder noted.