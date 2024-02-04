Community bands together for hospitalized UCF student hit by car while skateboarding to work

A local student who was hit by a car while heading to work is getting some much-needed help.

University of Central Florida student Grayson Zrelak is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was hit by a car while riding his skateboard to work at Sonic in Longwood. Police say the driver who hit him was at fault.

His coworkers stepped up for him this weekend in a big way by hosting a car wash behind the restaurant. The group raised more than $5,000 for Grayson through their efforts. The Longwood Fire Department came out to help his coworkers wash cars too.

"It’s just so sad. He’s on his way to work and then out of nowhere it just happened," said his coworker Alanna Johnson. "Grayson, he is very enthusiastic. He is funny. His energy – he brightens everyone’s day. Just ask anyone in the drive-thru, he is always cracking a joke, making sure they’re ok."

Man charged in death of Florida Highway Patrol trooper, semi-truck driver, officials say

Grayson's life hasn't been easy. He's a two-time cancer survivor and was first diagnosed when he was just 10 years old. He's now back in the hospital again and has been in the ICU for more than two weeks. Grayson's father was overwhelmed by the support.

"If you think you're having a bad day take a look at a kid who's fought cancer and now is fighting for his life and making incremental improvements to come back to us," said Grayson's father, Carl. "I've said to him day in and day out in the hospital. Keep up the fight. You keep doing what you do. Yeah, he'll get there and he is getting there."

If you would like to donate, you can go to the drive-thru window at Sonic in Longwood.