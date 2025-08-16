71-year-old on electric bicycle killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One man was killed following a crash in Brevard County on Saturday night, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials said the crash happened around 8:17 p.m. in the area of US 1 and Kings Highway in Titusville between an electric bicycle and a Honda Accord. It is not yet known what may have led to the crash.
The 71-year-old driver of the electric bicycle was pronounced dead on scene according to officials.
The driver of the Accord remained on scene following the crash.
The crash led to a roadblock in the area for all southbound lanes of US 1.