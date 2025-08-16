71-year-old on electric bicycle killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say

The Brief A 71-year-old man died after a crash involving an electric bicycle and Honda Accord, according to FHP. The crash led to an area roadblock of the southbound lanes of US 1.



One man was killed following a crash in Brevard County on Saturday night, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the crash happened around 8:17 p.m. in the area of US 1 and Kings Highway in Titusville between an electric bicycle and a Honda Accord. It is not yet known what may have led to the crash.

The 71-year-old driver of the electric bicycle was pronounced dead on scene according to officials.

The driver of the Accord remained on scene following the crash.

The crash led to a roadblock in the area for all southbound lanes of US 1.