3 OUC employees injured during incident in Downtown Orlando, officials say

Three Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) employees were taken to the hospital following an incident on Thursday morning in Downtown Orlando, officials say.

What we know:

The Orlando Fire Department responded to what they called "an investigation" shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of West Robinson Street and Garland Avenue in Downtown Orlando. The location is an OUC substation.

Officials said that 16 units responded to the scene, and there were several medical transports. OUC said three of its employees were taken to the hospital.

FOX 35 News responded to the scene and found that it was still active.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details on what caused the incident or how badly the three employees were injured.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

OUC officials said their crews are making repairs at the facility.

FOX 35 News has reached out to authorities to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.