Man charged in death of Florida Highway Patrol trooper, semi-truck driver, officials say

A man has been charged after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper died along with a semi-truck driver during a chase along I-95 Friday morning.

Michael Anthony Addison, 30, of Lauderdale by The Sea was arrested for his involvement in the deaths of FHP trooper Zachary Fink and a semi-truck driver who died while Addison fled from law enforcement.

Fink died Friday morning while trying to apprehend Addison on I-95. Fink made a U-turn into wrong-way traffic, following Addison which resulted in a crash into a semi-truck, FHP said.

The pursuit continued after the crash until Addison crashed his car and fled from the scene.

"We intend to hold the defendant fully accountable for the lives he's taken and the immeasurable pain he has caused. The Florida Highway Patrol, as well as the loved ones and friends of both Trooper Fink and the driver of the semi-truck, acknowledge that this is not the end of the loss suffered," said Executive Director Dave Kerner.

Addison was booked into the St Lucie County jail, without bond on the following charges: