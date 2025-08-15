Florida deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill over 389,000 people, officials say

The Brief Orange County deputies executed a narcotic search warrant this week, seizing enough fentanyl to kill over 389,000 people. The bust also included cocaine, methamphetamine, Xanax pills, and two stolen firearms. Officials credit community tips for the investigation and reaffirmed their zero-tolerance stance on drug activity.



Orange County deputies executed a narcotic search warrant this week, resulting in a major drug bust that seized enough fentanyl to kill over 389,000 people.

What we know:

During the operation, they recovered more than 770 grams of fentanyl, 680+ grams of cocaine, 500+ grams of methamphetamine, over 200 Xanax pills, and two stolen firearms.

Credit: Orange County jail

Dig deeper:

The investigation was sparked by tips from concerned community members. Authorities emphasized their zero-tolerance policy for drug activity in neighborhoods where families live and play.

Officials praised the deputies' efforts in making the community safer by removing these dangerous substances from the street.