I-4 wrong-way driver blew kisses, winked at trooper during field sobriety test: FHP

(Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

One woman is in custody after troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said she was driving the wrong way on Interstate 4 early Saturday morning.

Officials said 29-year-old Jessica Montano was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes near mile marker 92 around 1 a.m.

Troopers observed the vehicle had flat tires and was riding on its rims, according to an arrest report.

During the stop, Montano told officials she did not believe she was driving the wrong way, according to troopers.

According to an arrest report, Montano blew kisses and winked at the trooper administering the field sobriety test.

Montano was later arrested for DUI and transported to the Seminole County Jail.