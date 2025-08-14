Tropical Storm Erin tracker: Hurricane forecast, timeline, spaghetti models, Florida impact

The Brief Tropical Storm Erin is strengthening and may become the first hurricane of 2025 by Friday. Erin is 990 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, moving west at 17 mph. Invest 98L near the Yucatán has a low (20%) chance of developing.



Tropical Storm Erin continues its steady westward march across the Atlantic, gaining strength and expected to reach hurricane status by Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of 5 a.m., Erin was approximately 990 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. The storm is currently moving west at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Tropical Storm Erin to become major hurricane

What we know:

Forecasters predict that Erin will continue on a westward track today, shifting slightly to the west-northwest by tonight and into the weekend. This path is expected to bring the storm near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands sometime over the weekend.

The NHC anticipates gradual strengthening over the next 24 hours, with the storm likely to intensify more significantly by Friday and Saturday, potentially becoming the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Tropical Storm Erin Forecast track

Currently, no coastal watches or warnings are in effect, but residents in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico are strongly urged to monitor Erin’s progress closely.

Spaghetti models

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Will it impact Florida?

What we know:

Even if Erin remains offshore, forecasters warn that dangerous rip currents and high surf are expected along Florida’s coast as the storm approaches the western Atlantic.

Invest 98L brews in the Gulf

The NHC is also monitoring a broad area of low pressure near the west coast of the Yucatán Peninsula, which is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

According to the latest outlook, the disturbance is expected to move off the Yucatán coast later this morning and track west-northwestward across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the next 24 to 48 hours. While sea surface temperatures are warm, atmospheric conditions are only marginally favorable for development.

Forecasters give the system only a low chance (20%) of formation through both the next 48 hours and the next seven days.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP