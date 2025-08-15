Florida man shoots, kills person in road rage incident, says driver was 'blocking me in': arrest report

The Brief A 24-year-old man, Jaden Harris, has been charged with second-degree homicide after allegedly shooting and killing 43-year-old Joseph Hall Jr. during a dispute over a blocked vehicle in Sanford. Witnesses reported an argument and said Hall was running away when he was shot near the Vue on Lake Monroe Apartments. Harris told police the confrontation began on the road, escalated at a stop sign, and ended with him firing from his car after claiming Hall approached him.



A 24-year-old man is facing a serious charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man Thursday during a dispute over a blocked vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Jaden Harris has been arrested and charged with second-degree homicide with a firearm.

What we know:

According to the Sanford Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Vue on Lake Monroe Apartments on Marabella Lane. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting, with the caller stating that the suspect remained at the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found Harris at the scene with his hands raised. Authorities noted that multiple witnesses were present before and after the shooting. Witnesses reported hearing an argument outside the apartment complex’s leasing office shortly before gunfire erupted.

The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a dispute involving a vehicle being blocked in. Witnesses told police that the victim, identified as 43-year-old Joseph Hall Jr., was seen running away from Harris when he was shot.

Dig deeper:

The incident is believed to have originated on Mangoustine Avenue. Harris told investigators that Hall was driving "super slow," prompting him to pass by driving into the oncoming lane. After overtaking Hall, Harris said he believed Hall attempted to hit him with his car, prompting him to follow Hall to take a picture of his license plate.

Harris stated that he came to a stop sign at the intersection of West Seminole Boulevard and Mangoustine Avenue, where Hall allegedly pulled up beside him. According to Harris, Hall rolled down his window, called him a derogatory name, and began approaching his vehicle.

Harris claimed he warned Hall that he "had it on him," referring to his firearm. He then admitted to firing the first shot from the driver's seat of his vehicle.

Hall was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.