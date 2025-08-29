UCF student arrested after allegedly recording up woman's skirt at school's library

The Brief A University of Central Florida student, 23-year-old Yeonsoo Lee, was arrested Thursday on campus. A woman accused Lee of recording up her skirt while she was studying in the library. Lee was taken to the Orange County Correctional Facility and is facing charges including video voyeurism and tampering with physical evidence.



A University of Central Florida (UCF) student has been arrested after officials say he was caught recording up a woman's skirt in the school's library. When confronted by a witness, the man allegedly said taking videos was "his job."

What led to the man's arrest?

What we know:

According to an official arrest report, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon at UCF's library, which is located at 12701 Pegasus Drive, Orlando.

An officer with the UCF Police Department (UCFPD) responded to the library and met with a woman who said she was on the fifth floor studying when she noticed a cell phone camera was pointing directly up her skirt.

The woman said she confronted the man and demanded to see his phone.

The man, identified as a 23-year-old UCF student named Yeonsoo Lee, allegedly attempted to hide the videos, but the woman said she saw a recording of herself on the phone.

A witness also affirmed the woman's story, saying he saw the incident and that Lee told him taking videos was "his job," as well as that there were "entire communities for these kinds of videos." Lee also allegedly told the man that he sells photographs and videos of women. The man said Lee had deleted the video of the woman.

Lee was arrested and taken to the Orange County Correctional Facility. He is facing charges including video voyeurism and tampering with physical evidence.

What's next:

The UCFPD says they are continuing to investigate the incident.