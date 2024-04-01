See how much UCF professors, administrators & other faculty make a year

The Florida Department of Management Services releases a biannual list of payroll information of employees of the 12 institutions within the State University System of Florida.

The database was started in 2011 by then-Gov. Rick Scott for transparency reasons. The data is still available today and it's updated twice a year, in April and November. The "Florida Has A Right To Know" initiative features the payroll information for 12 state schools, including the University of Central Florida, the University of Florida, Florida State University and University of South Florida, to name a few.

There are also separate databases for executive branch agencies, the Florida College System and the state's Board of Administration.

See how much UCF professors, administrators and other faculty members make a year

The list, which can be viewed below, is sortable and searchable. It features names, employment type and class title, as well as salary information, where the money came from and what the full-time equivalent is.

It should be noted that the salaries of university employees might be funded by both public and private sources, which is also why some entries appear twice.

On the lower end of the range, temporary instructors were paid $200, while Dr. Deborah German, founding dean of UCF's College of Medicine and Vice President for Health Affairs, makes the most at the university with a salary of nearly $880,000. UCF President Alexander Cartwright is second on the list, raking in $725,000 a year, according to the two entries in the database.

Here's a look at the salary information for UCF professors, administrators and other faculty, according to the Florida Department of Management Services' database as of the Fall 2023 semester:

