UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management tops university ranking

A local university program has been ranked as the premier in the country and one of the premier in the world.

University ranking group Shanghai Rankings has ranked UCF’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management program number one in the United States and number two in the World for 2020.

Dr. Youcheng Wang, Dean of the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management,.says he is extremely proud of the faculty and students and all of Central Florida should be proud as well.

“We are serving the needs and interest of the workforce for our region, first and foremost, so if you look at that, it is everybody’s achievement because everybody gets benefits out of this,” he added.

The program was born in 1983., Dr. Wang says it struggled until it received financial support from Orlando hotelier Harris Rosen in 2000.