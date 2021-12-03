UCF Police warn students of voyeurism incident on main campus

The UCF Police Department says a woman was the victim of voyeurism at the school's main Orange County campus.

The woman reported she was in a restroom on the first floor of the L3 Harris Corporation Engineering Center around 6 p.m. on Nov. 29. when she said she noticed a phone over the stall divider. She said she followed the suspect out of the restroom and confronted him, but he left before police officers arrived.

"The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants with a yellow stripe on the leg, and black and red slip on shoes with the ‘Champion’ logo," the agency tweeted on Friday. "We have reason to believe the suspect may be committing the same type of crime elsewhere."

Authorities are asking that other potential victims or anyone with information call 407-823-5555, or 911.

UCF offers a phone line that operates all hours of the week for those who believe they are the victims of a crime or abuse. To speak confidentially with a specialist, call 407-823-1200 or text 407-823-6868.

