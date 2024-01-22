Florida 10-year-old and UCF Knights superfan's epic dance performance at basketball game

Have you met UCF's biggest superfan? He's 10-year-old, loves everything about the UCF Knights, and recently had the whole stadium rooting for him inside Addition Financial Arena.

Callan Coleman has been a UCF fan since he was born. His mom, Willena, went to UCF and so did his cousin. So, to find him sporting a UCF Knights jersey, wearing the Knights flag as a cape, and a handful of black and gold beads around his neck, isn't surprising.

And he isn't afraid of those stadium lights either.

The 10-year-old Florida kid recently attended a UCF Knights basketball game and showed off some of his signature dance moves on the large video billboard – with the entire arena cheering him on. In fact, at one point, the in-game broadcast panned away from Coleman to some UCF students who let the directors know loud and clear that they wanted to see more of Coleman's dance moves.

And Coleman delivered quite the performance. Callan stopped by FOX 35's Good Day Orlando to talk with Anchor Deborah Choe about the experience – and going viral. You can watch the video above.

Video of his dance moves were even featured on the official UCF Knights Instagram page.

"That boy was the best," one person wrote. "He needs to come back every game," wrote someone else.