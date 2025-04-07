UCF Knights Football holds open practice for fans

The Brief The University of Central Florida (UCF) football team held an open practice for fans, family and friends on Saturday at the "bounce house." This is UCF head football coach Scott Frost's first year back coaching the Knights after a coaching stint at the University of Nebraska. Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton has also returned to the program as the new quarterbacks coach.



‘I want this to feel like a family’

What they're saying:

It was beautiful weather on Saturday for an open practice, where anyone — especially players' family and friends — could show up and watch.

Frost said it was good to be back at the school's stadium, known as the "bounce house." He originally served as the Knights' head football coach from 2016 to 2017, culminating in a historic 13-0 season.

"I love that field; I have a lot of great memories on that field," Frost said. "It's good to have family. We're going to have a barbecue with them right after this. So, we'll get a chance as coaches to meet some of the parents and siblings, and that's always a positive. I want this to feel like a family, and they're welcome anytime."

UCF Knights linebacker Deshawn Pace (3) celebrates after an interception and long return in the first half during the game between the New Hampshire Wildcats and the UCF Knights on Thursday, August 29, 2924 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Frost's players say they're ready for the season.

"Everyone wants to play (well) in front of their friends, family, loved ones and whatnot," UCF running back Miles Montgomery said. "Simulate as close as you can get to game day. So, yeah. It gives me a lot of juice."

"I feel like without the fans, it's good and all, but when we get in front of our family and fans, it just like gives us an extra little drive, so it's good," said UCF defensive back Chasen Johnson.

Fans excited for new season

Fans said Saturday was a great chance to see the team in action.

"We just want to see McKenzie Milton and Scott Frost," said fan Jason Deane. "We just want to see the boys practice and throw the football a little bit."

"We're looking to see the different receivers they have in camp, the quarterback play and just to see how they're going to do this upcoming season, so we're really excited about it," said fan Wyatt McCastle, who was visiting from Atlanta.

