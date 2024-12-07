UCF Football turns to familiar face, tabs Scott Frost as next head coach: Reports

The University of Central Florida has found its next football coach.

Scott Frost is slated to be the Knights' next coach, according to reports from the Orlando Sentinel's Mike Bianchi.

Frost coached the team in 2016 and 2017 to an overall record of 19-7, including a 13-0 record in 2017.

The Knights will be entering their third season in the Big 12 and will be receiving the full share of the conference's revenue. Frost could also be enticed to leave his current gig as an analyst with the Los Angeles Rams for UCF because of the familiarity and his former success at the program.

Frost last coached the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2022 and owns an overall head coaching record of 35-38.

Gus Malzahn stepped down from the role on November 30 to take a position at Florida State University as the offensive coordinator.