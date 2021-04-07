UCF begins COVID-19 vaccinations for students

The University of Central Florida will start giving COVID-19 vaccinations to students 16 and older on campus on Wednesday.

The university says appointments will extend through Friday.

UCF says they have enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine for 6,000 students to receive both shots.

All appointments are booked for the rest of this week and are only available to students and not open to the general public.

Officials say since January, UCF has administered more than 3,300 COVID-19 vaccinations on campus to students and employees 65 and older, those working in health care, and employees.

UCF is asking everyone on campus to continue taking precautions by wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and washing hands regularly even after they are vaccinated.

Health officials say the majority of positive COVID-19 vases over the past few weeks have been reported in people age 15 to 35.

The university is not requiring students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated, but are strongly encouraging them to do so.

