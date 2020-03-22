UCF: All students still on campus must vacate, those who already left should not return until further notice

article

The University of Central Florida (UCF) is asking all residents still on campus to vacate by March 25.

On Sunday, UCF announced that all residents still physically residing on campus that do not have a summer housing assignment must vacate their room by 6 p.m. on March 25.

They also said that if you have already left campus, please do not return until you receive further instruction.

However, the school said that if you meet one of the following circumstances, you may be granted an exception. However, verification must be provided and your request must be approved:

International students unable to travel

Residents without permanent housing

Residents with other hardships to be reviewed on a case by case basis

Those leaving campus reportedly must sign up for a move out appointment on the Housing Portal. During the check out time, only two people are allowed to help assist you in moving and social distancing must be practiced, UCF said.

UCF has already announced that it will not hold its spring commencement ceremonies.

They also said that online remote instruction will continue through the Summer A, C, and D semesters, which all begin on Monday, May 11. A decision for the Summer B semester, which begins in June, has not been made yet.

One student at the school has tested positive for coronavirus, they said. The patient has been off campus since March 9 and his residence hall and classrooms have been decontaminated. A military contractor who works near the main campus has also tested positive for COVID-19.

"This news hits close to home for UCF. But we must understand that as testing becomes more widely available across Central Florida, the number of positive cases will grow," UCF said. "The realities of this pandemic are why we have moved to remote instruction for all students and remote work for most employees. COVID-19 is something we must all take seriously."

