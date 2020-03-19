University of Central Florida will continue online classes through the summer

article

The University of Central Florida (UCF) said they will continue online classes through the summer.

They said that remote instruction will continue through the Summer A, C, and D semesters, which all begin on Monday, May 11.

A decision for the Summer B semester, which begins in June, has not been made yet.

They are advising that students who returned to campus after spring break to return to their permanent residents.

UCF will soon provide a move-out schedule for those who live on campus. It will protect the health of the students, their families, and staff.

Employees who are working remotely are also said to keep doing so.

