UCF cancels spring commencement ceremonies

article

The University of Central Florida announced on Tuesday that it will not hold its spring commencement ceremonies.

In a statement on its website, it said in part: "In addition, following Board of Governors’ direction, we will not hold our spring commencement ceremonies. We know commencement is a special day for our students and their families, and we are looking into how and when we can best provide that experience to our spring graduates."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION