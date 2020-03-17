UCF cancels spring commencement ceremonies
ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida announced on Tuesday that it will not hold its spring commencement ceremonies.
In a statement on its website, it said in part: "In addition, following Board of Governors’ direction, we will not hold our spring commencement ceremonies. We know commencement is a special day for our students and their families, and we are looking into how and when we can best provide that experience to our spring graduates."