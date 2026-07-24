Man stole nearly 300 gallons of diesel from Central Florida Circle K stations: Deputies

The Brief A 40-year-old Deltona man was arrested after allegedly using a high-powered magnet to bypass fuel pump controls and steal over $1,500 worth of diesel fuel from local Circle K stations, an arrest affidavit said. Surveillance footage, license plate reader data, and a tip from loss prevention tied Lara's Dodge Ram truck to multiple fuel thefts in Deltona and DeLand. DeLand Police caught the suspect at a Circle K pump on July 22, finding a 2-to-5-pound magnet and pump-tampering tools inside his vehicle, an affidavit said.



A Florida man faces several felony charges after multiple Circle K gas stations in Central Florida reported hundreds of dollars worth of diesel fuel loss.

Upon receiving a complaint from a Circle K gas station in Deltona, the Volusia Sheriff's Office began investigating a string of unexplained lost diesel at Circle K locations throughout the county. Across three documented incidents in Volusia County, nearly 290 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen.

Yusniel Lara, 40, is accused of stealing over 60 gallons of diesel from a DeLand CircleK. (Source: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Surveillance footage from affected Circle K locations in Deltona and DeLand showed a white Dodge Ram truck pulling up to diesel pumps. Each time, an individual stood between the open driver-side door and the pump for several minutes before driving away without entering the store or making a purchase.

Deputies were not able to identify the suspect from surveillance video due to poor video quality, poor lighting at night and the driver's door concealing the person's face.

However, clearer daytime footage from the DeLand location allowed investigators to capture the truck's license plate using License Plate Readers (LPR). The vehicle was registered to 40-year-old Yusniel Lara of Deltona.

Yusniel Lara, 40, is accused of stealing over 60 gallons of diesel from a DeLand CircleK. (Source: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Over $1,500 in fuel reported lost

Timeline:

An arrest report details the Circle K locations Lara is accused of stealing from throughout Volusia County.

July 6: Circle K in Deltona lost 62 gallons of diesel fuel ($328.54).

July 12: The same Deltona Circle K lost 130 gallons of diesel fuel ($688.87).

July 12: A Circle K in DeLand lost 97 gallons of diesel fuel ($484.03).

July 17: Circle K management formally filed a fuel theft complaint with deputies.

How did the fuel go missing?

Circle K loss prevention personnel explained that the thief used the "magnet method" to bypass the pump's payment system.

Police track fuel theft suspect

On July 22, the DeLand Police Department located Lara's vehicle at the DeLand gas station he allegedly stole fuel at on July 12. Lara – the sole occupant and driver of the truck – was seen standing between the fuel pump and his truck with the driver's door open, the report said.

Detectives located a fishing magnet on top of an open garden glove in the driver's seat, the affidavit said. A cap to the diamond-plate auxiliary fuel tank – which had been removed – was found in the bed of the truck, authorities said.

It appeared Lara was prepared to transfer fuel int the auxiliary fuel tank, which was found empty, the affidavit said.

List of charges

Lara is facing several felony charges, including:

Grand theft (over $750, less than $5,000)

Tamper/Remove retail fuel dispenser component

Possess device to alter fuel dispenser

Breach/access retail fuel dispenser without authorization

What's next:

Ocala Police are also investigating an unexplained diesel fuel loss with the same MO as the DeLand and Deltona incidents, the arrest affidavit said. Similar thefts were also reported in Sanford, deputies said.