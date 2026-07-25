Stray kitten rescued by Florida deputy during DUI stop finds forever home

The Brief A Marion County sheriff's deputy rescued a stray kitten from the side of U.S. 441 during a late-night DUI traffic stop. Dubbed "Lil Billy" for his distinctive white "mustache," the black-and-white kitten was brought to safety by responding personnel. Lil Billy was officially adopted by a sheriff's office evidence technician with support from the Ocala animal rescue organization VOCAL.



A stray kitten has found a forever home after a Marion County sheriff's deputy rescued the animal during a late-night DUI traffic stop.

The feline – named "Lil Billy" for his adorable white "mustache" – has officially joined the family of one of the agency's Evidence Property Technicians, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

When Cpl. Robert Young was conducting a traffic stop around 1 a.m., July 18 – after seeing a vehicle speeding and failing to stay in its lane – he heard a small meow from across U.S. 441.

"There's a kitten right there," the deputy said, captured on his body-worn camera. In the dark, he waved his flashlight side to side – seeking the source of the tiny sound.

"Come here," Young said, trying to entice the kitten out of the roadway, but it darted back into a ditch, the sheriff's office said.

Young turned his attention to the traffic stop and concluded the investigation before spotting the kitten again.

"Oh, there he is again. Don't get hit," Young said, as the kitten attempted to cross U.S. 441.

Several cars passed by, but Public Information Officer Strong picked up the kitten and cradled it on her shoulder to bring him over.

Cpl. Young took Lil Billy home for the night while his search for a home began.

Adopted into the sheriff's office's family

The black and white kitten, Lil Billy, quickly became a favorite at the sheriff's office. With his white paws and a stretch of white fur across his face, Lil Billy got his name for his "mustache."

He was adopted by Cody, an Evidence Property Technician. VOCAL - Voices of Change Animal League in Ocala - helped provide Cody with everything he needed to give Lil Billy the best start in his new home.

"We know ‘Lil Billy’ will be loved and spoiled for years to come," the sheriff's office said.