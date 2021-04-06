U.S. Rep. Murphy partners with Seminole Co. for mobile COVID vaccine site

Seminole County is partnering with U.S. Representative Stephanie Murphy to host a mobile COVID-19 vaccine site in Sanford on Tuesday, April 6.

Staff at Iglesia Vida Nueva will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to people 16 and older by appointment only. A parent or legal guardian must accompany 16 and 17 year-olds.

The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health in Seminole said the vaccination site is a continuation of the county’s initiative to reach communities that may be transportation-disadvantaged or hesitant to receive a vaccine.

Seminole County said it started working with trusted, local community organizations to facilitate vaccine accessibility where it is most needed.

County officials said more than 1 in 5 Seminole County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 70,269 residents having fully completed the vaccination process