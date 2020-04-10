U.S. Postal Service hiring for positions in Central Florida

article

If you are looking for a job amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has several positions available throughout Florida.

Hourly rates range from $16.21 an hour to $17.95 an hour.

According to the website, USPS is looking to fill positions such as mail processing assistant, temporary carrier assistant and clerk assistant.

All applicants must be a U.S. citizen or have a permanent alien status. Only 18 and older can apply.

The deadline to apply for many positions is this Friday or through the weekend.

You can complete an application HERE.

