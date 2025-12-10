Prosecutor under investigation after suspect in jogger attack released on probation

A prosecutor is under investigation after a man accused of attacking a jogger was released on probation through a plea deal that did not result in a conviction.

It is a decision the State Attorney’s Office now calls an oversight.

The backstory:

Tyler Feight was arrested after a woman told investigators she was jogging when he extended his arm to knock her down and attempted to mount her. He was initially accused of attempted sexual battery but later pleaded no contest to battery. A judge withheld adjudication, allowing Feight to avoid a formal conviction.

The State Attorney’s Office said allowing that outcome as part of the plea deal was an oversight by the prosecutor. Supervisors plan to review the matter and "take appropriate personnel action," officials said. The Attorney General’s Office confirmed it is looking into the case.

Feight, who has been arrested nine times in Orange County — often on allegations of violent or sexual offenses — is now on three years of probation. His grandmother told reporters his mental health "has not been addressed." Court records show he has frequently been found incompetent to stand trial.

Neighbors in College Park say they are alarmed he is back in the community.

"I was definitely scared when I saw he was back out, just given his history," said Kate Brown, who lives nearby. She said families often cross the street to avoid him. "It’s uncomfortable knowing he has a history of aggressive tendencies."

As part of his probation, Feight must stay three blocks away from the scene of the alleged attack — a challenge, since his family home is only a few houses from the intersection where it happened. He also must undergo psychosexual evaluation and treatment.

Although police recommended attempted sexual battery charges, prosecutors pursued only the battery charge in the plea deal. The State Attorney’s Office said the victim agreed to the resolution. She told reporters by phone that she did not want to be interviewed, saying she does not believe Feight would recognize her and wants to keep it that way.