Two tropical systems show limited development potential

There are currently two tropical systems that are being monitored by the NHC.

Near the Leeward Islands (Invest 94L)

A poorly-defined trough of low pressure near the northern Leeward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, with minimal potential for development.

The system, located north of the islands and over the adjacent Atlantic waters, is moving quickly west to west-northwest at around 20 mph.

It is expected to pass near or just north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Friday, and then near Hispaniola and the southeastern Bahamas by Saturday.

Due to strong upper-level winds, significant development is unlikely over the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) estimates the chance of formation within 48 hours at 10%, and within seven days also at 10%.

Western Caribbean Sea (Invest 95L)

Meanwhile, in the western Caribbean Sea, a broad area of low pressure is producing widespread showers and thunderstorms north of eastern Honduras.

The system is becoming better defined, and environmental conditions could support the development of a short-lived tropical depression or storm before it moves inland over Belize and the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday.

Regardless of development, the NHC warns of locally heavy rainfall across portions of Central America and southern Mexico through the weekend.

The chance of formation within 48 hours is 50%, with the same probability extending through the next seven days.

Neither of these systems are expected to impact Florida.