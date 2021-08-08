Police: 3 injured in 2 Gainesville shootings

article

The Gainesville Police Department is trying to see if two shootings on Saturday night are connected after three people were injured.

At around 9 p.m., officers responded to the first shooting at Woodland Park on 1900 southeast 4th Street.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville police officers responded to the scene, where they say they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to UF Health Shands hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, both victims are in stable condition.

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact GPD Detective Amanda Prince at 352-393-7618 or princear@cityofgainesville.org.

Gainesville police also responded to a shooting at 1000 SW 62nd Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

After arriving to the scene, officers discovered a victim with a non-life-threatening injury who was taken to the same hospital.

Investigators said there are no suspects in either shooting.

Anyone with information about this second shooting is asked to contact Detective Donna Montague at 352-393-7730 or montagueda@cityofgainesville.org.

You can always remain anonymous with your tips by contacting Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 353-372-7867 or www.stopcrime.tv.