2 people injured in crash that shut down SR-434 in Altamonte Springs

By
Published  October 29, 2025 7:59am EDT
Seminole County News
The Brief

    • Two people were injured Wednesday in a crash on State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs.
    • A vehicle crashed into a semi-truck as it was making a U-turn, according to authorities.
    • The westbound lanes of SR-434 were shut down for hours.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Altamonte Springs, according to authorities. 

What we know:

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at State Road 434 and State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs. 

According to authorities, a semi-truck was making a U-turn at the intersection when another vehicle crashed into the side and became stuck underneath.

Two people inside the vehicle were transported to a hospital. One person is in critical condition. 

The westbound lanes of SR-434 remain shut down while the crash is being investigated. 

What we don't know:

It's unknown when the road will reopen. 

The Source: The article was written using information from Altamonte Police and Seminole County Fire.

