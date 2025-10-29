2 people injured in crash that shut down SR-434 in Altamonte Springs

The Brief Two people were injured Wednesday in a crash on State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs. A vehicle crashed into a semi-truck as it was making a U-turn, according to authorities. The westbound lanes of SR-434 were shut down for hours.



Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Altamonte Springs, according to authorities.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at State Road 434 and State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs.

According to authorities, a semi-truck was making a U-turn at the intersection when another vehicle crashed into the side and became stuck underneath.

Two people inside the vehicle were transported to a hospital. One person is in critical condition.

The westbound lanes of SR-434 remain shut down while the crash is being investigated.

What we don't know:

It's unknown when the road will reopen.

