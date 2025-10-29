2 people injured in crash that shut down SR-434 in Altamonte Springs
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Altamonte Springs, according to authorities.
What we know:
The crash happened around 2 a.m. at State Road 434 and State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs.
According to authorities, a semi-truck was making a U-turn at the intersection when another vehicle crashed into the side and became stuck underneath.
Two people inside the vehicle were transported to a hospital. One person is in critical condition.
The westbound lanes of SR-434 remain shut down while the crash is being investigated.
What we don't know:
It's unknown when the road will reopen.
The Source: The article was written using information from Altamonte Police and Seminole County Fire.