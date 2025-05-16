Melbourne airport police officer fired after DUI, hit-and-hit crash arrest while in work vehicle

The Brief A probationary airport police officer in Melbourne was fired after allegedly driving drunk and crashing a work vehicle. Patrick White was arrested Tuesday and admitted to being intoxicated, according to police. He faces DUI and hit-and-run charges and has since bonded out of jail.



A Melbourne Orlando International Airport police officer has been fired after allegedly driving drunk, crashing a work vehicle, and leaving the scene, officials said.

What we know:

Patrick White, a newly hired officer at Melbourne Orlando International Airport, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly driving drunk and crashing a work vehicle while off duty.

The crash occurred near Malabar Road and Babcock Street. Witnesses flagged erratic behavior, and officers used video evidence to identify and track him down to a nearby parking lot.

White later admitted to being intoxicated, authorities said. He was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how White was able to access and operate a work vehicle while off duty and unauthorized.

The backstory:

White had only been with the Melbourne Orlando International Airport Police Department for less than three weeks and was still under probation. He was operating a work vehicle without authorization at the time of the incident, according to airport officials. His employment has since been terminated, and the police department has returned the vehicle.

