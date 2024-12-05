Two killed in head-on collision in Marion County

Two men were killed Wednesday in a head-on collision on County Road 315 near the intersection of NE 222nd Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Investigators said a vehicle traveling north on CR 315 crossed the center line into the southbound lane and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

FHP continues to investigate the crash.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

