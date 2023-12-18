Bullets pass through apartment door leaving 2 injured in Ocala

Ocala Police are looking for someone who sent bullets straight through an apartment door.

Residents at that complex have been talking about the shooting, trying to trade information and narrow down who may have done this. One woman told FOX 35 News she saw someone in a ski mask; a man says he saw two people running away. Many people said they have young kids, and they’re happy they weren’t outside when the gunfire broke out.

In the middle of a door in an upstairs unit at the Parkside Apartments, a FOX 35 crew counted six bullet holes. There was damage near a window and close to a neighbor’s apartment.

"All you hear is, ‘Pop, pop, pop!’" the neighbor said. "It’s a scary feeling."

The next-door neighbors asked not to be on camera or have their names shared but said they were happy the bullets didn’t stray any further. They said they were home during the shooting.

"Thank God nobody was in the kitchen or nothing, everybody was asleep – my nieces and nephews," one of the neighbors told FOX 35.

Ocala Police aren’t releasing too many details about the shooting just yet, but Jeff Walczak of the police department said they do have some leads about it already.

"When acts of violence like this happen in our community, it's concerning to everybody," said Walczak. "But we want to let our citizens know that this is an isolated incident and that there's no greater threat to the general public."

Police say a man and a woman were both hit. An officer applied a tourniquet to one of them and took both to the hospital.

"Our officers are trained in different medical practices," said Walczak. "They can do CPR, provide Narcan, and they officers also carry tourniquets in the event where someone needs one to help save a life."

They said both would be okay. Police believe the shooting was a targeted, isolated incident. Even still, people in the neighborhood are shaken up, thinking of what could have happened.

"It just freaks you out," one neighbor said. It’s just scary."