Woman dead in Orange County shooting, deputies say

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman was shot on Saturday, according to deputies.

Deputies were initially called out to the 8000 block of Romerly Court around 5:20 p.m. on reports of a man down. Upon arrival, officials found a woman in her 80s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was later pronounced dead on scene, according to officials.

All parties involved remained on scene, deputies said.

Suspect information has not yet been released.