Woman dead in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman was shot on Saturday, according to deputies.
Deputies were initially called out to the 8000 block of Romerly Court around 5:20 p.m. on reports of a man down. Upon arrival, officials found a woman in her 80s suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman was later pronounced dead on scene, according to officials.
All parties involved remained on scene, deputies said.
Suspect information has not yet been released.