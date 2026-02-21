Expand / Collapse search

Woman dead in Orange County shooting, deputies say

Published  February 21, 2026 9:26pm EST
The Brief

    • A woman in her 80s was found dead on Saturday after a shooting in Orange County, according to deputies.
    • The shooting happened at a home off Romerly Court.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman was shot on Saturday, according to deputies.

Deputies were initially called out to the 8000 block of Romerly Court around 5:20 p.m. on reports of a man down. Upon arrival, officials found a woman in her 80s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was later pronounced dead on scene, according to officials.

All parties involved remained on scene, deputies said.

Suspect information has not yet been released. 

