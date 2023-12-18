Kava, kratom crackdown? Florida city considers restricting where products can be sold to protect kids

New restrictions may be on the way for businesses who want to sell kava on the Space Coast.

Kava is an alcohol alternative made from plants that isn’t currently regulated. The Cocoa City Council is considering a new ordinance restricting where the supplement is sold. The ordinance would restrict any business from selling kava within 500 feet of a school, church, or park.

Kava drinkers don’t think the regulations are needed and see the already-established sites as family-friendly gathering spaces.

"I heard you don’t want to be close to a school, and I’m just blown away by it, to be frank with you," said Kurt Hatfield, who thinks kava is a great alternative to alcohol.

Hatfield and his wife, Sara, visit TYEDs Tea House in Cocoa regularly. The two stopped drinking alcohol, and they described the establishment as their "safe haven."

Kava bars are surging in popularity across the country. The industry is expected to bring in $210 billion by 2026. As it grows, Cocoa said more needs to be done to keep the beverage away from children.

"There’s no federal regulations yet, so it’s up to cities at this point to be able to monitor that," said Samantha Senger, the director of communication for the city.

Additionally, the new ordinance would restrict where businesses can sell kratom, which is another supplement that can be served as a drink. Senger said the restrictions they’re considering are similar to those on bars selling alcohol.

"We just want to make sure our youth are protected and don’t have the access to it," said Senger.

TYEDs Tea House owner said they already don’t sell kava to kids, so he doesn’t think a new ordinance restricting where businesses can go is needed.

"I don’t think it has to do with it being placed too close to a certain business or something like that. I think it’s just the responsibility of the owners themselves," said Ed Pumphrey, who co-owns the tea house that sells kava, kratom, kombucha, and more.

Some parents enjoy bringing their kids to the tea house and said a lot of people don’t understand kava, and that’s why they’re targeting the industry.

"I think this is a positive thing for the community. It helps relax and chill the community. There’s no dysfunction involved basically," said John Wiegman and Lilly Dunagan, who both enjoy kava beverages.

The Cocoa City Council was expected to vote on the ordinance on Tuesday night.