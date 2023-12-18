TIMELINE: Another cold front to send temperatures plummeting into the 40s in Central Florida

Stormy skies are in Central Florida's rearview, but another cold front is expected to send temperatures plummeting into the 40s this week.

On Monday, residents can expect sunny skies, some breezes and cooler temperatures. Highs will remain in the 60s all day and conditions will remain dry.

Later Monday night, however, temperatures will fall a bit more as a secondary dry cold front moves through the area. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said low temperatures will be in the 40s at most locations by Tuesday morning.

Orlando Weather Forecast

Today's high: 65 degrees | Tonight's low: 43 degrees

BEACHES:

Our local beaches are starting to dry out but still a bit breezy from the West today. Highs will hit in the mid-upper 60s. Surf in in the 4-6' range and looking really fun for experienced surfers only. Westerly breezes will continue grooming the incoming Easterly swell making conditions really nice.

THEME PARKS:

Cooler, breezy and sun filled at the attractions today! Very nice day overall. Highs hit in the mid-upper 60s and will drop off quickly after sundown this evening. Enjoy!

OUTLOOK:

A beautiful week of weather is ahead for all of Central Florida. Rain chances are at zero, temps quite pleasant.

Some gradual warming late week as we finally rise above the 70 degree mark then. As we get closer to Christmas, another front could be just West of the area according to some forecast models. This feature will be monitored for possible rain during the Holiday weekend. Stay tuned!