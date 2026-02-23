Orange County deputy shot Walmart shoplifter after not complying to repeated commands: Sheriff John Mina

The Brief A Florida man was shot by an Orange County deputy during a reported shoplifting incident. The deputy reportedly told Jason Anthony Beal, 48, to comply multiple times before tasing him and later shooting him. Beal was released from jail after a stabbing arrest.



An Orange County deputy told a shoplifting suspect not to reach for his weapon three times before shooting him, the sheriff's office says.

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff's office responded to a Walmart on East Colonial Drive regarding reports of a man attempting to steal from the store.

The man had declared "Martial Law" and appeared to be armed with a knife, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference. He also made comments about a gun before leaving the store, the sheriff said.

Though the man didn't attempt to hurt anyone in Walmart, according to the loss prevention officer, the man had the knife while he was inside the store, Mina said.

When deputies arrived, the man – later identified as Jason Anthony Beal, 48 – was walking out of the store wearing a ski mask and pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise, Mina said.

"The deputy gave the man numerous commands to stop. The man did not comply with those commands," the sheriff said. The deputy fired his taser, which didn't have any effect and, "shortly after that, the deputy could be heard saying, ‘Don’t reach, don't reach,' three times and then our deputy fires his service weapons at the suspect, striking him several times."

When a deputy is telling you not to reach for your weapon, "you better comply with those commands," Mina said.

Deputies rendered first aid to Beal, and then he was transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Beal is facing multiple charges, including, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer with violence.

After the arrest, two knives were found.

Two knives were found at the scene after an Orange County deputy shot a suspect. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's office)

The suspect's prior criminal history

Mina called Beal's criminal history "extensive." According to Mina, Beal has a criminal history throughout multiple counties in Florida.

Beal was most recently arrested by the OCSO in a stabbing incident, but was released from the jail after 33 days on his own recognizance. He was released on Feb. 3.

"It's disappointing because this is a person that is going to hurt someone, eventually," Mina said. "He stabbed someone last year and was released on his own recognizance. It's very frustrating because in other counties, their jails are full – they're so full they have people sleeping on the floor – according to the sheriffs that I've talked to about it. I don't know why we're releasing people with violent criminal histories out onto our streets."

Beal is also a registered sex offender.

FOX 35 has reached out to State Attorney Monique Worrell's office for comment.

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation and turn its findings over to the State Attorney's office. The sheriff's office will also conduct an internal investigation.

As of Feb. 23, Beal remains at the hospital, Mina said.