Two hospitalized after rollover crash on International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach

Two people were hospitalized as trauma alerts following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday on West International Speedway Boulevard near Clyde Morris Boulevard, officials said.

Daytona Beach Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found one vehicle overturned with two occupants trapped inside. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and extricated the victims while providing medical care, authorities said.

Volusia County EMS transported both patients to a local hospital as trauma alerts.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

