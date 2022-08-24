Turn your Florida Primary election signs into 'Fuelcubes': Here's how

article

The Florida Primaries are over and you probably still see a bunch of signs in your yard or lining the streets. Instead of tossing them in the garbage, Winter Park, Orange County, and Orlando want you to recycle them so they can be turned into an alternative energy source.

Orange County Government is partnering with the City of Orlando, the City of Winter Park and the League of Women Voters of Orange County Natural Resources Committee to keep election signs and stands out of the landfill. Residents can bring their campaign signs to the following drop-off locations:

Orlando Locations: Drop off by Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 8 a.m.

Andes Campus – 202 Andes Avenue

The Packing District Farmers’ Market – 2310 North Orange Blossom Trail

Broadway Methodist Church – 406 E. Amelia Street

First Unitarian Church of Orlando – 1901 East Robinson Street

Orlando Farmers’ Market – 20 North Eola Drive (Sundays only)

Audubon Park Community Market – 1842 East Winter Park Road (Mondays only)

Winter Park Locations: Drop off by Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 12 p.m.

Cady Way Park – 2525 Cady Way

Mead Botanical Garden Community Garden – 1300 South Denning Drive

Winter Park Fire Department Station 64 – 1439 Howell Branch Road

The recycled signs will be brought to NuCycle Energy in Plant City and will be used to create NuCycle’s Enviro Fuelcubes!

"Enviro Fuelcubes are an EPA designated 'Legitimate Fuel capable of replacing coal and other fossil fuels as the primary fuel used in energy-intensive industrial processes such as cement and power," Orange County Government explained.

When dropping off the signs, please be sure to have them separated from the metal frame.