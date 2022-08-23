Expand / Collapse search

Live updates: 2022 Florida Primary Election

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:43AM
Florida Politics
FOX 35 Orlando

It's Primary Election Day in Florida!

The polls open at 7 a.m. and will be open until 7 p.m. for a majority of the state (8 p.m. for those in the Panhandle who are in the Central time zone).

VOTING: Read our digital Election Guide for info on where to find your nearest polling location, polling hours, and what documents are needed to vote.

HOW TO FIND RESULTS: Visit FOX35Orlando.com/Election to track election results as soon as tabulations are reported.

This is our live blog where we'll keep track of election-related updates throughout the day from our news teams out in the field. Check back for continued updates.

Charlie Crist on Florida Primaries: 'The whole reason I'm running for governor is to beat Ron DeSantis'

Charlie Crist is up against Nikki Fried for the Democratic nomination for governor of Florida. Crist talks to FOX 35 as voters head to the polls.

Race for Florida governor: Charlie Crist vs. Nikki Fried

Political analyst Republican Carl Jackson weighs in on the Florida Primaries and the race between Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried.

Race for Florida's District 7

Another race we're keeping an eye on is the one for District 7 which is being vacated by Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy.