Live updates: 2022 Florida Primary Election

It's Primary Election Day in Florida!

The polls open at 7 a.m. and will be open until 7 p.m. for a majority of the state (8 p.m. for those in the Panhandle who are in the Central time zone).

VOTING: Read our digital Election Guide for info on where to find your nearest polling location, polling hours, and what documents are needed to vote.

HOW TO FIND RESULTS: Visit FOX35Orlando.com/Election to track election results as soon as tabulations are reported.

This is our live blog where we'll keep track of election-related updates throughout the day from our news teams out in the field. Check back for continued updates.