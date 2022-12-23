TSA shows off weapons found in carry-on luggage at Orlando airport

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said a new record has been set at Orlando International Airport where 154 passengers have brought guns to security checkpoints.

Weapons like Tasers, knives and guns are just some of the items that have been found inside luggage. Small knives hidden inside a credit card are also a big no-no. The TSA said those are most commonly found in passengers wallets or carry-on's.

The TSA said firearms must be in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packed and declared to the airline at check-in, which means unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided case.

The fine for bringing guns to the checkpoint has been raised to up to $15,000, depending on whether the gun was loaded or the person was a repeat offender.

Other items like sports equipment may seem harmless, but could be dangerous in the wrong hands. The TSA said they collect more than 2,000 pounds each month of weapons and items like hockey sticks, pool cues and baseball bats. All of those are allowed, but only if it's in your checked bag.

"We prefer the passenger decides to go ahead and checks their bag," the TSA said. "We don't want them to leave it behind and lose the item."

Depending on the airline, that could be an additional cost of $25 to $50. So the TSA wants to remind passengers of the rules before they come to the airport.