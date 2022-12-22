Winter storm slamming U.S. forces dozens of flights to be canceled, delayed at Orlando airport

A powerful winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds this holiday weekend from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast is causing some travel chaos for passengers heading to their Christmas destinations.

According to FlightAware.com on Thursday, the Orlando International Airport saw dozens of flight cancellations and over 200 delays as it expects hundreds of thousands of passengers to pass through during the Christmas holiday weekend alone. To check your flight status at MCO, the airport's website offers live flight updates.

The Orlando Sanford International Airport is now encouraging passengers to contact their airline before arriving at the airport.

"There are a few cancellations today (Thursday) due to the winter storm passing through the northern regions," the Orlando Sanford airport wrote in a press release. "So far Cedar Rapids, Wichita, Des Moines and Little Rock destinations are affected. There could be other delays and cancellations Friday."

Passengers should check with their airlines and the airport website FlySFB.com for updates. For those needing to park at the airport, officials said parking on site is filling up fast. They are encouraging passengers to arrive 2-3 hours ahead of their departure time to allow for longer parking processes and wait times at check-in.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday the storm was so large and encompassing that around 190 million people are currently under some type of winter weather advisory. Southwest Airlines said it has canceled 500 of its 4,000 scheduled flights on Thursday and Friday. Delta, American, United, Frontier, Alaska, Southwest and other airlines were waiving change fees and offering travelers the option of choosing new flights to avoid the bad weather.

To make your travel more smooth, keep these tips in mind when flying:

Do NOT bring weapons in carry-on luggage to the security checkpoint. You will most likely miss your flight and could face up to a $15,000 fine by the TSA.

Allow yourself at least three hours of time before your flight to account for added roadway traffic, parking, ticket processing and TSA security screening.

Check Orlando International Airport's social media platforms or website at www.orlandoairports.net for the latest parking updates and directions.

Remember you can do last-minute shopping, even on Christmas Day, at numerous airport concessions.

Practice patience, you are not alone. You are part of three million travelers expected at Orlando International this holiday season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.