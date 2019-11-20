TSA says it’s OK to pack a whole cooked turkey in your carry-on luggage

The Transportation Security Administration has a handy tip for Thanksgiving chefs traveling via air this holiday: Bring the turkey aboard.

“Who are we kidding, we know you always travel with extra room in your carry-on just in case you need to transport the Thanksgiving piece-de-resistance,” the TSA said on its website.

“So fear not, the cooked avian creature can tag along in your carry-on at the airport.”

What about side dishes? Your stuffing, mashed potatoes, mac n’ cheese, green bean casserole and candied yams are "fine and dandy" to pack in your carry-on, too.

A turkey feast for Thanksgiving dinner. (Photo by Jay L. Clendenin via Getty Images)

“Just make sure that any dishes containing liquids follow the 3-1-1 rule,” the TSA stipulated.

That rule also applies to cranberry sauce and desserts. The TSA recommends using dry ice for any sweet treats that need to be kept cold.

Advertisement

Looks like the only dinner item that didn’t make the “carry-on approved” cut is wine.

“Check yo’ bottles, in yo’ checked bags,” the TSA says.

