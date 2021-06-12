TSA holds hiring event in Orlando as travel increases

article

Many of the men and women screening your luggage and keeping you safe at the Orlando airport started their careers at hiring events like the one Saturday at Orlando’s Embassy Suites Hotel.

"Trying to better my life I guess, looking at different opportunities," Edgar Ramos explained why he was there.

The TSA is hiring for full and part-time jobs. Attendees got information about working for the TSA, help filling out the job application, interviews, and a computer test.

"No math, just pretty much English questions, problem-solving, that's pretty much it," Ramos said.

TSA screeners can start making $16.51 an hour and applicants hired at Saturday's event were eligible for $1,000 signing bonuses.

Security officials said they hoped to hire a hundred new screeners from the event. If the staff deems the applicants worthy of an offer, they'll go on to get background checks and drug and medical screenings before putting on the uniform.

"I really enjoy talking to people and helping people out. That's what TSA's all about," Ramos said.

TSA officials say Orlando International Airport currently has enough TSA agents, but they're planning ahead. They say they expect the number of passengers coming through MCO to soon meet or even exceed pre-pandemic levels.