Trump reportedly set to name Marco Rubio as nominee for Secretary of State

The New York Times is reporting that President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida, as Secretary of State.

If true, Trump's decision would be historic in that it would make the Cuban-American senator the first Latino to serve as the nation’s top diplomat. The selection is not yet official, the Times reports, and FOX 35 News has not independently confirmed if the position has been formally offered to Rubio.

Fellow Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott praised Rubio on his @ScottforFlorida X account, claiming Rubio will "restore American leadership around the world."

"It’s been an honor to serve the people of Florida alongside him and look forward to continuing our work together," Scott wrote.

Rep. Carlos Giménez, who represents Florida's 28th congressional district, is the only Cuban-born Member of the 118th Congress. He also congratulated Rubio on X and expressed his gratitude to President-elect Trump.

"As the only Cuban-born Member of Congress, I cannot overstate the pride I feel," he wrote. "Thank you, President Trump!"

Rubio, 53, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 after serving as a member of the Florida House of Representatives from the 111th district for nearly a decade with one term as Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives. He also led a failed bid to seek the Republican Party's nomination for president in 2016.

Rubio has been very vocal about threats from China, Russia, Iran, and their allies. He was in the running for vice president and one of three finalists. Ultimately, having two members on the ticket from the same state seemed to be a deal-breaker for Trump.

Rubio is only two years into this third term as a U.S. Senator, having easily defeated Democrat Val Demings in 2022. He sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee.

Gov. Ron DeSantis would fill a vacancy left by Rubio.

