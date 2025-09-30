Trump Presidential Library: DeSantis, Florida Cabinet approve Miami site near iconic Freedom Tower

The Brief Florida officials approved giving Miami Dade College land to build the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library. The site, near the Freedom Tower, will be developed by the Trump Foundation within five years. Supporters say the project will boost Miami’s cultural and educational footprint.



Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved turning over a 2.63-acre parcel at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library.

What we know:

The land, purchased for $25 million in 2004 and currently used for employee parking, sits near the Freedom Tower, a national historic landmark tied to Cuban refugee history.

The Trump Presidential Library Foundation confirmed later Tuesday that the library will be built in Miami and has five years to move the project forward.

A parking lot adjacent to the Freedom Tower was voted by Florida officials to be donated as the potential site for President Donald Trump's future presidential library on September 30, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

What we don't know:

The foundation has not released design renderings, construction timelines, or cost details beyond the land approval. It is also unclear how the project will impact downtown Miami traffic, college operations, or the cultural footprint surrounding the Freedom Tower.

The backstory:

DeSantis signed legislation in June preventing local governments from restricting presidential libraries and granting the state authority to oversee them.

He said Florida had negotiated with Trump officials on potential sites at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University, but Trump’s preference was land next to the Freedom Tower. This will be Florida’s first presidential library.

Big picture view:

Supporters argue the project could boost Miami’s profile as a cultural and political hub while generating opportunities for Miami Dade College students.

The library’s location near the Freedom Tower also ties Trump’s legacy to a symbol of immigration and exile that looms large in South Florida’s Cuban American community.

What they're saying:

DeSantis called the project "a unique opportunity for the state."

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said, "I think this would be great for the state to house our first presidential Library, great for Miami Dade College. It has a lot of nice opportunities for partnerships and their students to find employment and other educational opportunities."

Eric Trump said in a statement, "Once completed, the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library will be visible for miles into the Atlantic, a bold landmark on Miami’s skyline and a lasting tribute to the achievements my father continues to deliver for this nation."