Trump hush-money grand jury proceedings 'canceled' for Wednesday, sources say

By Marta Dhanis, Chris Pandolfo and Brooke Singman
Published 
Updated 12:45PM
Donald J. Trump
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has "canceled" the federal grand jury meeting that was scheduled to take place Wednesday as former President Donald Trump faces a possible criminal indictment over alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, two sources tell Fox News.

The grand jurors were notified this morning and were put "on standby for tomorrow," one of the sources told Fox News.

The source did not know why the meeting was canceled. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

