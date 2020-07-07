Trump boat parade in South Carolina draws thousands

Thousands attended a boat parade in support of US President Donald Trump on Sunday, July 5, on Lake Murray in South Carolina, local media reported.

Many boats in the flotilla had American flags and Trump 2020 memorabilia, visible in this footage shared by Logan Watson.

The parade started at Dreher Island Bridge and continued past the Lake Murray Dam, ending near Susie Ebert Island, according to reports.

