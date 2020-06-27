Supporters come out for 'Back the Blue' rally in Tavares

article

Hundreds of people spent Saturday out in the Florida sun at the 'Back the Blue' rally in Tavares to show their support for law enforcement.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, about 400 people took part in the event to support officers and first responders.

Resident Lisa West took attended the rally with her family.

"We enjoyed it and were happy to come out and let officers know we appreciate them," she told FOX 35 News.

Many demonstrators took to social media to post photos from the event.

The rally was held at Tavares’ Wooton Park. Many residents came out holding handmade signs and banners while stopping to pose for photos with law enforcement.