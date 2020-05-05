OUC providing meals for grocery store employees working during pandemic

article

To thank grocery store employees for working hard during the coronavirus outbreak, the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) will be providing hundreds of workers with lunch this week.

OUC will be visiting 6 grocery stores across Orange and Osceola counties to feed 300 workers. The power company is working with local restaurants to provide the meals as their way to saying thank you to these frontline heroes.

On Tuesday, employees at the Publix on Canoe Creek Road in St. Cloud will be treated to a delicious lunch from The Catfish Place.

RELATED: Publix is now selling their own masks

OUC will hold additional events on Wednesday and Thursday.

Grocery stores workers have been working long hours to keep shelves stocked so customers could have access to food and supplies. In addition, they have seen adjustments to their daily working routines, including plexiglass barriers being put up at cash registers, wearing face masks and some stores implementing one-way aisles to help promote social distancing.