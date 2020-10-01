Truck crashes through patio, lands in swimming pool in Kissimmee

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a 49-year-old man drove a pickup truck through a patio screen before crashing into a backyard swimming pool in Kissimmee.

FHP tweeted a photo of the truck's front end submerged in the pool. According to officials, the man veered off the road while trying to avoid hitting a disabled vehicle.

The driver was unharmed.

“Drivers have to be alert for vehicles in the roadway,” FHP said.

More stories:

Advertisement

People with this first or last name can fly to Orlando for free

Boy gives Baby Yoda to firefighters, the doll now serves as moral support on fire lines

Colombian woman, who was missing for 2 years, found alive at sea