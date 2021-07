‘Truck boat’ glides over Oklahoma lake

One truck driver had onlookers do a double-take when they saw the vehicle driving on a nearby lake in Oklahoma.

Video captured the vehicle which was modified to operate over water.

The video was taken on July 6 and showed local resident Larry Dale Chandler driving his "truck boat" over Lake Overholser in Bethany, Oklahoma.

The "truck boat," glides elegantly over the lake in an area where locals are so crazy about their trucks, even their boats have four-wheel drive.